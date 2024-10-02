Patient Discovery Launches Industry-First Revenue Cycle Management Solution Tailored To New Sdoh, CHI, And PIN Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New functionality helps oncology practices efficiently manage Social Determinants of (SDoH) and optimize reimbursements under CMS guidelines

- Natalie Spiller, Beacon ClinicBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patient Discovery Solutions, Inc., a leading healthcare company, today announced the launch of its innovative Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution designed specifically to meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) billing requirements for Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) assessments, Community Health Integration (CHI), and Principal Illness Navigation (PIN) services. With this new addition to its comprehensive platform, Patient Discovery is the first and only company to offer a revenue cycle management solution focused on supporting the identification, documentation, and billing of SDoH interventions .Oncology practices are increasingly addressing social factors that impact patient health, but many struggle to efficiently track, document, and bill for these interventions. Patient Discovery's solution fills this critical gap by providing the tools necessary to operationalize these workflows. It supports the entire care team, including non-clinical staff, and ensures that practices can easily comply with CMS reporting and billing requirements.“Our goal is to support oncology practices in delivering high-quality care by simplifying the operational complexities around documenting and reporting SDoH interventions,” said Norm Shore, CEO of Patient Discovery.“With this new solution, we've made it easier for providers to meet CMS guidelines while ensuring that their important work is fully recognized and reimbursed.”Building on Patient Discovery's robust patient engagement platform, this new functionality allows practices to centralize the management of SDoH interventions. By streamlining the process, care teams can focus on what matters most-improving patient outcomes-while ensuring that all necessary documentation is completed for CMS compliance.“As a development partner, we've worked closely with Patient Discovery to ensure this solution addresses the real-world challenges practices face in operationalizing SDoH services,” said Natalie Spiller, Patient Access Manager at Beacon Clinic.“This functionality fills a critical gap by making it easier to manage the SDoH interventions many of us are already doing, helping to improve workflow efficiency, optimize reimbursement opportunities, and enhance the quality of care we provide.”Patient Discovery's new RCM solution is designed to help oncology practices efficiently manage and document the full scope of services they deliver to address social factors that affect patient health. With streamlined workflows and comprehensive documentation capabilities, practices can optimize their processes while continuing to focus on delivering compassionate, high-quality care to their patients.For more information about Patient Discovery's new Social Determinants of Health solution and how it helps oncology practices meet CMS requirements for SDoH, CHI, and PIN services, visit .About Patient Discovery Solutions, Inc.Patient Discovery Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that provides oncology practices with innovative tools to address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and improve patient care. By integrating patient engagement, revenue cycle management, and comprehensive workflow support, Patient Discovery helps oncology practices streamline operations, maximize reimbursements, and enhance clinical outcomes. For more information, visit .

