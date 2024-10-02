Global Military Products Announces Partnership With Tripwire South LLC And Astor Defense On $450MM TNT Supply Agreement
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Military Products, a leading provider of defense solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with
Tripwire South LLC
and
Astor Defense
to secure a long-term supply agreement for TNT (Trinitrotoluene). This four-year agreement, valued at over $450 million, will ensure a consistent supply of this essential energetic material for a wide range of ordnance solutions
for US Defense Industrial Base and US allied nations needs,
Global Military Products is pleased to announce a strategic partnership to secure a long-term supply agreement for TNT.
This collaboration underscores Global Military Products' commitment to maintaining the highest standards in defense manufacturing and supply chain reliability. By partnering with Tripwire South LLC and Astor Defense, Global Military Products is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the defense industry, ensuring that critical resources are available to support mission success for years to come.
"We are proud to collaborate with Tripwire South and Astor Defense on this important agreement, which strengthens our ability to deliver the best possible solutions to our customers," said Jeff Brunozzi, President of Global
Ordnance Holdings, the parent company of Global Military Products. "This partnership ensures a steady supply of TNT, a critical component in various ordnance applications, allowing us to continue to support the defense sector with the highest levels of quality and reliability."
Global Military Products remains committed to delivering the highest quality defense solutions to its partners, ensuring continued operational excellence and mission success.
