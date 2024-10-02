Next Day Access In Atlanta, GA: New Franchise Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Next Day Access is opening their first Georgia location with Atlanta Metro North, owned by John Sullivan.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next Day Access is opening their first Georgia location with Atlanta Metro North, owned by John Sullivan.A longtime Georgia resident, John Sullivan moved to the peach state when he was three from Tennessee. He studied international business in Atlanta and after graduation worked overseas for two years. After his return to the US, John spent the next 30 years working around the world managing the international business of leading construction material manufacturers. After years of success with other businesses, it made perfect sense to begin his own business adventure. He studied international business in Atlanta and after graduation worked overseas for two years. After his return to the US, John spent the next 30 years working around the world managing the international business of leading construction material manufacturers“The goal in setting up my own business was to find a way to do so in a meaningful way,” John states.“I have seen family and friends dealing with aging in place at home and with long- and short-term health crises and the growing need that exists in these areas.” Always the problem-solver, John got to work researching franchises that would help him achieve his goals. Next Day Access was exactly what John was looking for, and the partnership effortlessly evolved from there.“Our goal is to provide the quality of service and product solutions that meet and exceed their expectations while treating them with the respect they have earned,” John states. He is looking forward to meeting people and hearing their stories, all while offering solutions to their concerns that work best for them. It's important to him to“give sensible solutions that will allow people to stay in their homes and enjoy an improved quality of life.”John Sullivan lives with his wife, Johanna, and their two sons in the Atlanta area. They enjoy exploring the outdoors together.To learn more about Next Day Access Atlanta Metro North, check out their microsite here:About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With over 40 franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.

