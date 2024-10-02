'Donald Trump Meets His Maker' To Receive A Dramatic Reading On October 5Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy's work will be one of the pieces highlighted in Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights' 2-hour program titled In Our Own Voices. The event will take place at the Venice-Abbot Memorial Branch Library on Saturday, October 5th, beginning at 2:00.Donald Trump Meets His Maker's three main characters are the Grim Reaper, Satan, and of course Donald Trump. The readers vividly portraying them will don costumes, infusing the performance with a dash of Halloween fun.Cassidy's play, which was recently published in the form of an illustrated book, offers an explanation, albeit fantastical, for President Trump's inaction and near silence for 187 minutes during the Capitol siege. After having delivered his rally speech at the Ellipse, Trump has retreated to the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House. Suddenly, the Grim Reaper materializes and announces that the time has arrived for him to take Trump away.In the hope of preventing the Grim Reaper from completing his mission, the president summons Satan, who agrees to listen to Trump's appeal for clemency. The president attempts to convince Satan to overrule the Grim Reaper by presenting a video playlist titled“Trump's Big Six,” containing six of what he considers to be his political career's highlights.The book includes both a URL via which readers can view the clips contained in“Trump's Big Six” and hand-drawn pictures of the play's characters and of events referenced in the play. The illustrations and video clips combine with the text to immerse readers in the action, offering a glimpse of what they would experience were they to see a staged version of the play.When the play's author decided to have it published in the form of a book, he adopted a pseudonym, Gabriel Mikaelis Cassidy. He did so for the protection of his family and himself, as he anticipates some readers will not take kindly to the contents of the play.For those whose curiosity is piqued, Donald Trump Meets His Maker can be purchased as a paperback or eBook via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , or the book's publisher, Author Reputation Press .

