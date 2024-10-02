FRC And FRC Action To Hold Fourth Annual Pray Vote Stand Summit This Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Later this week, Family Research Council and FRC Action will hold the fourth annual Pray Vote Stand Summit, which replaced FRC Action's previous flagship event, the Values Voter Summit. The Pray Vote Stand Summit will gather Christians from across the nation to pray for our nation, Israel, and the upcoming election. In addition to addressing policy issues of concern to SAGE Cons (Spiritually Active, Governance Engaged Conservatives), the Summit will include various discussions with Political and theological experts on topics such as Understanding the Times, Israel: Past, Present and Future, and A Conversation about Global Governance and the WHO, to name just a few. The Summit will take place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., October 3-6, 2024.
Family Research Council President and FRC Action Chairman Tony Perkins commented:
"The cultural warning lights are flashing brightly on our nation's dashboard. America is in trouble. That's why I'm calling on Christians to come to Washington, D.C., for the Pray Vote Stand Summit--not as spectators, but as participants appealing to heaven, asking God to rend the heavens and come down (Isaiah 64:1).
"In just the past two months, there have been two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump. Violence has gripped our nation as lawlessness invades our streets and institutions. Neither political party is championing life or protections for the unborn. Israel--our longtime friend and ally in the Middle East--is approaching one year at war since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, and U.S. support is tepid.
"Only a return to God will heal our nation. This fall election is crucial, but it won't solve our nation's sin problem. It may even worsen it. The solution is deeper--it's spiritual. We must restore a healthy reverence for God in our society, which will lead to respect for the lives of others and bring back the security and stability our country once knew," concluded Perkins.
WHAT:
4th
annual Pray Vote Stand Summit
WHEN:
October 3-6, 2024
WHO:
Confirmed speakers include:
Michele Bachmann, Dean, Regent University's Robertson School of Government
Andrew Bailey, Missouri Attorney General
David Barton, Founder, WallBuilders
Dr. Voddie Baucham, Founder, Voddie Baucham Ministries
David and Jason Benham, Former MLB Players, Best-Selling Authors, Entrepreneurs
William Bock, Former NCAA Committee Member
Dr. Ben Carson, Founder, American Cornerstone Institute
Carter Conlon, General Overseer, Times Square Church
Katy Faust, Founder, Them Before Us
Gary Hamrick, Senior Pastor, Cornerstone Chapel
Erin Hawley, Senior Counsel & Vice President, Alliance Defending Freedom
Jack Hibbs, Senior & Founding Pastor, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Mark Houck, Pro-Life Advocate
Mike Huckabee, Former Arkansas Governor; Host, TBN's Huckabee
Dr. Robby George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University
Cissie Graham Lynch, Host, 'Fearless' Podcast
Dr. Os Guinness, Best-Selling Author and Political Commentator
Steve Marshall, Alabama Attorney General
Vanessa Sivadge, Registered Nurse & Whistleblower
Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General
Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security
Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council; Chairman, FRC Action
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Executive Vice President, Family Research Council
Jody Hice, Former Congressman; President, FRC Action
More confirmed speakers at
prayvotestand/speakers
WHERE:
In person at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C. (2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008) and online at
prayvotestand .
Registration required and available at
prayvotestand .
To obtain media credentials for this event, please email
[email protected] .
Family Research Council (FRC) is a sponsor only of the educational portion of the Pray Vote Stand Summit. FRC does not sponsor the appearance of any candidate for public office, nor does it support or oppose any candidate for elective public office.
SOURCE Family Research Council
