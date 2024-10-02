Reality TV Star Toya Johnson Opens Up About Fibroids Returning In Must-See Vlog Series With USA Fibroid Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Fibroid Centers is proud to announce a new Vlog series,“A Fibroid Journey: The Unexpected Discovery,” featuring Reality TV star, entrepreneur and best-selling author Toya Johnson. In this intimate series, premiering October 7, Johnson offers viewers a candid look at the emotional and physical challenges she faces coping with fibroids.

Johnson, who first became a USA Fibroid Centers ambassador in 2021, was part of the “I Have a Right” national campaign , which focused on improving women's access to information about fibroids. The groundbreaking campaign featured well-known women who shared their experiences with fibroids.

Johnson's fibroid ordeal began in June of 2013 when she experienced sharp pains in her lower abdomen. An x-ray revealed that she had two small fibroids. Johnson, only 30 at the time, delayed treatment, thinking her condition would improve. Instead, the fibroids continued to grow. By the time she sought help, she had ten fibroids, ranging in size from gumballs to golf balls. Advised to get a hysterectomy, Johnson instead opted to undergo a myomectomy because the star knew she might want more children.

In the new series, the reality star now reveals the non-cancerous growths have returned and are causing her even more severe symptoms like fatigue, pain, and heavy bleeding. This significantly impacted her ability to work, exercise, travel, and maintain a social life.

True to her spirit of advocacy, Johnson has come forward about her health condition because she wants to encourage open conversations about fibroids and the different treatment options available.

“Who wants a hysterectomy when you may want kids again?” queries Johnson, who feels this Vlog is her way of letting other women know they are not alone.“I know there is somebody who's going through what I'm going through and is tired of doing surgery.” Johnson's decision to share her personal story is a powerful step towards destigmatizing fibroids and encouraging open conversations about women's health.

Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, Yan Katsnelson, M.D., underscores the importance of informing women of about better fibroid treatment options. Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a minimally invasive procedure that preserves the uterus while effectively addressing painful fibroid symptoms.

'Many women we see have experienced fibroid recurrence after myomectomy,” Dr. Katsnelson noted.“They're seeking a non-surgical solution that provides lasting relief. Women must be aware of treatments that can cure fibroids rather than merely managing the symptoms.”

In the Vlog series, Johnson will share her journey through emotional storytelling but also by sharing key facts about fibroid symptoms, treatment, and recovery from USA Fibroid Centers extremely knowledgeable fibroid specialists.

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure approved by the FDA and widely recognized by medical professionals as an effective treatment for uterine fibroids. Performed by interventional radiologists UFE offers a shorter recovery time compared to traditional surgical options. It can be used to treat both large and small fibroids and has a high success rate in reducing symptoms and improving quality of life.

USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman's uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids.

