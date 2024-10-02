A New Business Continuity Plan For Automotive Dealers: VUE Net

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dominion DMS announces the launch of a new cloud native solution for U.S. automobile dealers.

- Sharon KitzmanBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dominion DMS announces the launch of a new cloud native solution for U.S. automobile dealers. Adding to their VUE DMS portfolio, VUE Net provides dealers a next generation level of business continuity, one designed explicitly for the automotive industry and dealership operations. Given the escalating concerns of cybersecurity and compliance across the industry, the timing could not be better.VUE Net equips dealers with an immediate recovery strategy, ensuring they can swiftly rebound from disruptions, attacks, or disasters. It reduces downtime and financial losses. In addition, it mitigates potential damage to customer trust, service loyalty and long-term brand reputation. VUE Net does not discriminate; it can backup and restore any major DMS provider in a matter of hours.Key features of VUE Net's Business Continuity Plan are:●Data extraction and backup process in a true cloud native environment●Plan and documentation for emergency situations●Rollover training for you dealership team●VUE DMS Core functionality●OEM integrations●Third Party Integrations●Critical availability of data (Active: Active configuration across multiple regions)●24/7 monitoring by Microsoft Security TeamCyber-attacks, system failures, and natural disasters are inevitable. In 2023, the automotive sector experienced 295 cybersecurity incidents - that's 20% of all automotive cybersecurity incidents over a 13-year period. That number doesn't even address all the 2024 occurrences. VUE Net aims to equip automotive dealers with a solution that ensures uninterrupted business operations while eliminating manual processes.“Our goal in bringing this solution to dealers is to help them have a TRUE redundancy plan in place; one with rapid rollover capabilities, so they can focus on their business and not worry about system availability. VUE Net helps dealers mitigate the impact of disaster and have a safety net in place... just in case.” commented Sharon Kitzman, President of Dominion DMS.Leverage a DMS with a Better VUEFor more information on availability or pricing , visit dominiondms/vue-net.About Dominion DMS: VUE by Dominion DMS is a Cloud - Core dealer management system that provides US-based franchised automotive dealers the freedom, foundation, client experience, client engagement & support to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business with enhanced security. In addition, VUE DMS provides technology partners with access and integration through certified SecureVUE APIs. This helps dealers build their best Tech Stack.

Scott Kaskocsak

Dominion DMS

+1 502-475-0540

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.