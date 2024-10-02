Haryana Elections: Sehwag Endorses Anirudh Chaudhry For Tosham Assembly Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Ahead of the 2024 Haryana which are set to take place on October 5, former India batter Virender Sehwag has pledged full support to former Haryana Association (HCA) and BCCI administrator Anirudh Chaudhry, who is from the Tosham assembly constituency. Sehwag, who himself hails from Najafgarh in Haryana, believes Anirudh Chaudhry has been a loyal servant to Indian cricket and will be equally sincere if he wins the seat.

“Anirudh bhaiyya and I go way back as it was his father, Ranbir Singh, the President of BCCI, who supported me a lot and even made me vice-captain (of the Indian team). So our relationship is strong. I hope my coming here gives him support and strength and that people will vote for him in numbers. I believe that when he does this much for the players then what will he do when he goes to the Vidhan Sabha,” said Sehwag.

Anirudh Chaudhry has a long and storied history with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He has served as the former BCCI treasurer and Haryana Cricket Association secretary and managed India's U-19 team and Team India during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

“I want to recall a story of how after we had won the 2011 World Cup and the team was in Birmingham, England, there was a riot. Anirudh was the manager of our team. The England police refused to offer us protection and he threatened that we would go take the players back. He believed that the 15 players were his responsibility and within an hour we had security.

“He says whatever is in his heart. He is very honest, works sincerely and has a stellar reputation at the BCCI. He has been working with the Haryana Cricket Association for a long time and I have never heard a single complaint about him. He has so much love and the people of Tosham will see the love and vote for him,” added Sehwag.

The contest for the Tosham assembly seat is going to be an intense battle between two cousins as the Congress debutante has been pitted against Congress-turned-BJP leader Kiran Choudhry's daughter Shruti Choudhry.

“This is the district where my grandfather brought water to and in today's day when 50% of villages are facing water problems. I have noticed how there have been instances where the work has not been carried out adequately. The people of Tosham have high hopes for me, they are noticing that I am someone who wants to lift everyone alongside me. People also believe that the family that I come from is a reason why I will do my job sincerely,” said Chaudhry.