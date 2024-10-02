Raro Announces VIP Race Experience Giveaway With Romain Grosjean

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

uncommon small group - raro

VIP Race Experience with Romain Grosjean

Philippines - March 2025 itinerary

- Romain GrosjeanST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- raro , known for redefining small-group travel, is thrilled to announce an exciting VIP Race Experience giveaway in partnership with Romain Grosjean , renowned motorsport driver and global travel ambassador. Participants booking the March 8-20, 2025 Philippines multi-island tour will automatically be entered for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize.This exclusive giveaway includes an unforgettable VIP Race Experience, where one lucky winner and their guest will receive VIP access and accommodations to a motorsport event, including a meet-and-greet with Romain Grosjean. Known for his outstanding career and engaging social media presence, Romain is excited to offer fans this unique opportunity to connect with him beyond the race track."We are thrilled to offer such an exciting experience to our guests, combining our incredible travel adventures with the thrill of motorsport," said Andrew Coomes, President, raro. "This promotion is a perfect reflection of our commitment to going beyond ordinary travel experiences."In addition to the VIP Race Experience, all participants on the March Philippines trip will receive a stylish Delsey carry-on suitcase, a gift from Grosjean himself, and the grand prize winner will also receive a pair of Romain's exclusive shoe line.How to Enter:.Book raro's 12-night Philippines multi-island tour from March 8-20, 2025..Use the promo code ROMAIN at checkout for a $1,250 discount..Be automatically entered for a chance to win the VIP Race Experience.With only 10 spots available for the March trip, travelers have a high chance of winning this VIP experience. The Philippines tour includes stops at Boracay, Cebu, and Manila, showcasing the country's vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and unique adventures.“raro's multi-island tours in the Philippines offer the kind of cultural immersion and adventure I look for when I travel,” said Romain Grosjean.“I'm excited to partner with raro to offer an incredible VIP race experience, combining my two passions-travel and motorsports.”Travelers interested in booking the Philippines trip or learning more about this exclusive promotion can visit /romainAbout raro - raro specializes in uncommon small-group travel with personalized, one-of-a-kind trips that focus on cultural immersion, adventure, and rare encounters. From the serene Greek islands to the rugged beauty of Sardinia, and now, an exciting partnership with Romain Grosjean, raro continues to redefine extraordinary travel.

