Spinsci And Rhythm Join Forces To Revolutionize Patient Engagement

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpinSci Technologies is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Rhythm , bringing advanced Cardiac Remote Monitoring (CRM) directly into the hands of healthcare contact center agents. By integrating Rhythm's cutting-edge cardiac management with SpinSci's Patient Assist platform, contact center agents can now access if there have been recent episodes requiring in-person care.

With this integration, SpinSci's Patient Assist empowers contact center agents to deliver truly meaningful, data-driven interactions. The platform authenticates patients seamlessly and provides agents with a comprehensive 360-degree view of patient data, including scheduling, demographics, billing, prescriptions, and now, heart telemetry. This holistic dashboard allows for more personalized, context-rich patient conversations that enhance the overall healthcare experience.

“By deeply integrating with CRM providers like Rhythm, we're unlocking a new level of patient insight that enables value-based interactions,” says Rajit Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer at SpinSci.“Our workflow orchestration engine works across various data sources to build a longitudinal data model, driving higher-value patient engagements.”

Rhythm's CRM solution, a market leader in cardiac management, adds a powerful layer of patient telemetry to SpinSci's suite of digital health tools. With real-time heart monitoring data now available at the agent's fingertips, healthcare teams can respond faster, improve patient outcomes, and create stronger care coordination.

“This integration allows Rhythm to expand the reach of critical patient data, ultimately leading to better care and coordination for patients,” says Scott Chesrown, CEO of Rhythm.

Together, SpinSci and Rhythm are pushing the boundaries of digital health, delivering unparalleled tools to contact centers that drive patient engagement, care coordination, and enhanced healthcare outcomes.

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci, a Total Care Experience leader in patient engagement solutions, delivers a seamless end-to-end patient and care team centric platform blending innovation, empathetic design, intelligent workflows and deep healthcare expertise for superior patient & care team experiences. SpinSci solutions enhance interoperability, access and workflows across the full patient journey for better interactions and patient satisfaction while maximizing tech investments for more efficient health and financial outcomes. Learn more at .

About Rhythm

Founded by experienced clinicians who care deeply about delivering exceptional remote monitoring services, Rhythm connects your organization to more patients, more optimal monitoring, more actionable data, and more reimbursement. For over a decade, we've helped practices and health systems create, improve, and scale their remote monitoring programs, providing compassionate services to more than 125,000 patients across the country. Whether you need a full-service solution or technology alone, we can engage more patients in your program, streamline your workflows, and deliver timely, critical insights to your physicians, so you can care for more people with fewer resources. For more information visit .

