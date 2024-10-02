Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The virtual desktop infrastructure market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.31 billion in 2023 to $19.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to security and compliance needs, device agnosticism, disaster recovery and business continuity, flexibility in application delivery, cost efficiency, increased legacy application support.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The virtual desktop infrastructure market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of hybrid work models, focus on user experience, growing concerns about cybersecurity, focus on environmental sustainability, cross-platform compatibility.

Growth Driver Of The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

The growth of digital transformation is expected to propel the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market going forward. Digital transformation is transforming current traditional and non-digital organizational processes and services or developing new ones to keep up with the changing market through digital technologies. Organizations are implementing virtual desktop infrastructure as part of their digital transformation strategy to reap benefits such as allowing employees to work remotely or from home and saving money on new hardware procurement.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems, NComputing, Fujitsu Ltd., Netapp Inc., Dincloud Inc., Red Hat Inc., V2Cloud Solutions Inc., Nutanix Inc., Ericom Software Inc., Ace cloud hosting, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Parallels Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, HCL Technologies Limited, IGEL Technology GmbH, Liquidware Labs Inc., Login VSI B.V., Maxta Inc., Neverfail Group, NVIDIA Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Share And Analysis ?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technological solutions, such as Amazon WorkSpaces Core, to address the growing demand for remote work and hybrid environments. Amazon WorkSpaces Core is a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure service. It is a new service that enables users to provision and manage virtual desktops on AWS infrastructure.

How Is The Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Industrial Vertical: IT And Telecommunication, Construction And Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Government And Public Sector, Retail, Education, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Share And AnalysisPacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Definition

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology wherein a desktop operating system runs and is managed through a centralized server. VDI is hosted on a desktop operating system and allows employees of the organization to operate the applications and services outside the office from any remote location.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual desktop infrastructure market size, virtual desktop infrastructure market drivers and trends, virtual desktop infrastructure market major players and virtual desktop infrastructure market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

