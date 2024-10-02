Homestolife Ltd Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd. (“ HTLM ” or the“ Company ”) today announced the closing of its previously announced initial of an aggregate of 1,437,500 ordinary shares (the “Offering ”) at a price of $4.00 per share (the “Offering Price ”) to the public, including 187,500 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares, for a total of $5.75 million of gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC on October 1, 2024, under the symbol "HTLM."



US Tiger Securities, Inc. (“ Tiger ”) was the sole Book-Running manager for the Offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. legal counsel to Tiger.

The Offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-281693) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) on September 30, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at . Alternatively, electronic copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Tiger at 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at +1 646-978-5188.

About HomesToLife Ltd.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary and operating company, HomesToLife Singapore, is one of the leading home furniture retailers that offers and sells customized furniture solutions in Singapore. As of October 2024, it has six retail store locations. It has helped homeowners create living spaces that reflect their individuality since 2014. Its product offerings include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods and accessories, and offers a one-stop shop for retail customers to furnish their homes.“HomesToLife” has a long-standing pledge to offer fair prices, great value, consistent and reliable quality, and on-time delivery to its customers. The Company's website, , offers consumers a seamless shopping experience online and post-sales customer service support.

Contacts

HomesToLife Ltd. Contact:

6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-01/02

Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Email: ...

Underwriter Inquiries:

US Tiger Securities, Inc.

437 Madison Avenue, FL 27

New York, NY 10022

Email: ...

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...