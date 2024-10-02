(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Flight Bag Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electronic Flight Bag Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electronic flight bag market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $3.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fuel efficiency and cost reduction, environmental considerations, safety and situational awareness, operational efficiency, industry endorsement and acceptance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electronic Flight Bag Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electronic flight bag market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with next-generation aircraft, transition to paperless cockpits, emphasis on safety measures, cost-efficiency measures, increased air traffic.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electronic Flight Bag Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Electronic Flight Bag Market

The rising demand for air travel is expected to propel the growth of the electronic flight bag market going forward. Increase in air travel is due to a growing global economy and the availability of low-cost airlines. The electronic flight bag (EFB) refers to the system that enables electronic documents to be transferred and managed in flight.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Electronic Flight Bag Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Airbus SAS, Astronautics Corporation of America, Avilution LLC, Avionics Innovations Inc., AvioVision, Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd., Boeing Digital Solutions Inc., CMC Electronics Inc., DAC International Inc., Shanghai Deer Jet Aviation Co., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Flightman, Flygprestanda AB, GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., International Flight Support, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., Navarro AB, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, AirFusion Inc., Apprimus Informatik GmbH, Anuvu Operations LLC, Collins Aerospace, Scandinavian Avionics A/S

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Electronic Flight Bag Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the electronic flight bag market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as electronic flight folders (EFF), to gain a competitive edge in the market. An Electronic Flight Folder (EFF) is a digital repository of flight information that is used by pilots to plan and execute flights.

How Is The Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Portable, Installed

3) By Platform: Commercial, Military

4) By Applications: Flight Crew Operating Manuals, Static Or Dynamic Electronic Charts, Planning, Zooming, Scrolling

5) By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electronic Flight Bag Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electronic Flight Bag Market Definition

An Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is an electronic device designed to manage information and enhance the efficiency of flight management tasks performed by the flight crew. An Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is a digital device that electronically stores and retrieves documents necessary for flight operations, including operating manuals, aeronautical charts, airport information, route information, weather information, flight logs, and other pertinent data.

Electronic Flight Bag Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electronic flight bag market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electronic Flight Bag Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic flight bag market size , electronic flight bag market drivers and trends and electronic flight bag market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electronic Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

report/electronic-adhesives-global-market-report

Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2024

report/electronic-and-precision-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Electronic Article Surveillance Global Market Report 2024

report/electronic-article-surveillance-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.