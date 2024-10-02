Signzy Partners With Asapp Financial Technology To Revolutionize Digital Onboarding In Canada's Banking Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ankit Ratan, CEO, SignzyNY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signzy , a leader in digital banking compliance solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ASAPP , Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform.ASAPP will incorporate Signzy's One Touch KYC solution to elevate its digital onboarding services as part of the upcoming Version 20 release in December. This collaboration marks a significant step in digitizing the credit union and community bank industries across North America.The One Touch KYC solution simplifies the KYC process by offering businesses easy customization and integration with minimal dependency on technology and development teams. Product managers can tailor the KYC flow to their requirements in all languages, using features like Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and liveness detection to prevent deep fake fraud. Also features like auto capture, switch to mobile, and real-time feedback, set a modern user experience for the members - making it a win-win scenario for both the financial institution and the consumer!In a landscape crowded with other providers, Signzy differentiates itself by providing a platform offering biometrics-enabled KYC processing with data residency in Canada-a crucial compliance need. Additionally, the platform delivers unmatched speed, coverage, and cost-efficiencyThis partnership will initially focus on the Canadian market, with plans to expand across the US in 2025. By ensuring compliance with local regulations, Signzy enables financial institutions to securely store member data in Canada, a critical requirement for many Canadian Client-Partners.A Partnership to Shape the Future of Digital Onboarding:“The One Touch KYC solution brings robust compliance and advanced fraud prevention that will greatly benefit our banking and credit union Client-Partners. Together, we're setting a new standard for secure and seamless digital onboarding experiences in Canada and beyond,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer, ASAPP Financial Technology.Signzy and ASAPP share a vision to modernize and streamline digital origination and onboarding processes for credit unions and community banks across North America. Together, they are able to help financial institutions enhance their compliance measures, reduce fraud, and deliver superior user experiences in both Canada and the United States."We are excited to work with ASAPP to bring the benefits of One Touch KYC to the forefront of digital account and lending origination,” said Ankit Ratan, CEO, Signzy.About ASAPP:ASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.For more information, visitAbout Signzy:Signzy empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly verify, onboard, and monitor their customers with cutting-edge, innovative technology. Renowned for its efficiency, security, and compliance solutions, Signzy serves a diverse range of industries across the globe, enhancing the user experience while ensuring regulatory adherence. With a vast suite of over 340 robust APIs, available in 180 countries, Signzy offers tailored solutions that cater to the needs of modern startups and enterprises. Today, more than 500 businesses, including over 10 Fortune 30 companies, trust Signzy to streamline their operations and safeguard their customer interactions.For more information, visit

