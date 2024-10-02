(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Personalized Text Messaging Demonstrated to Drive Significant Reduction in Drinking through Real-Time Tracking and Adaptive Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research (ACER) shows that personalized text messaging can reduce alcohol consumption among moderate and heavy drinkers by 33% on average

in 12 weeks. The research, representing the largest ecological study into alcohol interventions to date, highlights the potential of low-cost, evidence-based digital interventions for building healthier habits around alcohol.

The study analyzed the self-reported drinking habits of over 46,000 drinkers using Sunnyside, an alcohol moderation program designed to help bring alcohol into balance with overall health goals. Study participants reduced their weekly alcohol intake by one-third in 12 weeks, with the most significant change occurring within the first 6 weeks.

"This large-scale evaluation demonstrates the potential for technology-assisted tools to make a meaningful impact on alcohol consumption," said Nehal P. Vadhan, lead researcher of the study. "These results suggest that flexible and accessible digital interventions like Sunnyside provide a way for people to take control of their drinking habits, particularly those who may not seek formal treatment."

"The results are a game-changer for anyone looking to build healthier drinking habits," said Nick Allen, co-founder and CEO of Sunnyside. " What makes these results most exciting is the accessibility of our approach-Sunnyside is proven to help individuals make significant changes without the rigid expectations of abstinence-focused programs."

Nearly half of participants (47.8%) cited overall health and wellness as their primary motivation for reducing alcohol intake, followed by weight loss (24.3%) and avoiding hangovers (10.9%). A majority (78.5%) reported being at least somewhat concerned about their drinking, rating concern level 3 or higher on a 0–5 scale.

Most participants were women (81%), primarily aged 46–55 (26.1%), highlighting a strong link between alcohol reduction and midlife health goals. Sunnyside is well-suited for this group, with the study showing greater effectiveness for women in this age group.

The study underscores how simple text messages can transform drinking behavior, offering a flexible and effective solution for moderation.

About ACER

Alcohol, Clinical and Experimental Research

(ACER) is a peer-reviewed journal featuring multidisciplinary studies on alcoholism, covering clinical, genetic, neurobiological, and behavioral aspects of alcohol use and its effects.

About Sunnyside

Founded in 2020, Sunnyside is an alcohol moderation program designed to help individuals achieve healthier drinking habits. Through a combination of drink tracking, human coaching, and community support, Sunnyside offers a non-judgmental and effective approach to reducing alcohol consumption. Sunnyside's technology-driven program has demonstrated a 33% reduction in overall alcohol intake within the first 12 weeks. For more information, visit .

About the Study

Self-reported alcohol consumption during participation in a text messaging-based online drinking moderation platform

PMID: 39177720 DOI: 10.1111/acer.15414 -

