Cyber Grant , a leading cybersecurity company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stephen Akridge as company CEO.

Ackridge is a co-founder of Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems in the world. is considered among the top five global cryptocurrencies, with cap peaks that have hovered around 80bn USD.

Massimiliano Maggi and Valerio Pastore, founders of Grant, with CEO Stephen Akridge

"We're excited to welcome an innovator like Stephen into the company," said Valerio Pastore, CTO and cofounder of Cyber Grant . "His technological expertise and experience will be of enormous help as we scale our software solutions globally."

Founded in 2022 in California by cybersecurity expert Valerio Pastore and entrepreneur Massimiliano Maggi, Cyber Grant Inc. develops intuitive, easy-to-use data protection software for a wide range of users, from individual content creators to large organizations. The two-man team has accumulated over two decades' experience in IT, developing a range of cybersecurity software, including protection packages currently employed by the European Commission.

The company's mission is to empower people's digital presence and defend against cyber threats.

As CEO, Akridge will spearhead Cyber Grant's global expansion and solution deployment as the company maneuvers to become a market leader in data protection. "Artificial Intelligence, cyber security and blockchain are key investment areas for companies aiming to stay competitive and innovate their services," said Akridge. "Cyber Grant is transforming cybersecurity from a burden into a growth investment, providing access to cutting-edge technology for businesses of all sizes and across every sector."

Cyber Grant

has launched several B2C and B2B software solutions in the US market, including

Filegrant , a user-friendly encryption tool that allows content creators of all kinds to protect and monetize their files. Filegrant ensures instant, secure payments, granting access to content only after payment is confirmed, simplifying direct sales to followers.

For companies and larger enterprises, Cyber Grant released

Filegrant Enterprise , a comprehensive software solution for protecting and sharing digital documents that also allows businesses to sell files without a dedicated ecommerce platform. Featuring advanced encryption, secure viewing, instant access revocation and anti-screen capture technology, Filegrant Enterprise's versatile file protection system even defends against advanced AI systems.

Remotegrant

is an advanced endpoint defense system designed to protect business data, computers and networks. Easy to install and maintain, the software reinforces vulnerable terminals against external and internal threats, ensuring secure connections to remote desktops, applications, and files via internet and internal networks.

Cyber Grant Inc.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operational offices in Europe, Cyber Grant Inc. excels in cybersecurity and digital rights protection. Founded by Valerio Pastore and Massimiliano Maggi, and led by CEO Stephen Akridge, the company develops high-performance, user-friendly, economically accessible software built to military-grade security standards. Cyber Grant's mission is to enhance the digital presence of individuals, SMEs and large organizations, defending against cyber threats with advanced yet simple-to-use technology.

