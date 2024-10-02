In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the major share of 89.0% of the regenerative medicine market in North America. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to the presence of key players involved in the development of regenerative medicine and rising investments from public and private players in the development of novel therapies. The number of clinical trials for regenerative medicine is also increasing in the country, further driving market growth. The number of key players involved in the development of regenerative medicine is also gradually increasing in the U.S. For instance, the number of developers reached 625 in 2022, a 2% increase over 2021 (source: Alliance for Regenerative Medicine).

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market



















Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of

25.0 % during the forecast period. In 2024, Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is becoming an attractive market for healthcare product manufacturers due to ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the increasing number of hospitals, and growing government investments in the healthcare sector. Rapid economic growth in many countries within the Asia-Pacific region has increased government focus on healthcare, with rising investments aimed at enhancing access to healthcare facilities and building better healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing markets for regenerative medicine, driven by rising healthcare expenditures, a growing geriatric population, and an increasing burden of target diseases. Additionally, conferences promoting the use of regenerative medicine and active research initiatives are expected to further boost awareness and adoption of these therapies in the region.

Germany Continues to Dominate the Regenerative Medicine Market in Europe

In 2024, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of 26.6% of the regenerative medicine market in Europe. Germany is the largest healthcare market in Europe by market volume, healthcare providers, number of patients, and medical technology manufacturers (source: Germany Trade & Invest). In 2022, the gross value added to the healthcare industry was $463.2 billion (€439.6 billion) (source: International Trade Administration). The high number of fatalities in Germany is marked by the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as ischemic heart disease, stroke, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and cancer. Cardiovascular diseases account for 37% of all deaths in Germany. According to Eurostat, ischemic heart disease is responsible for over one in ten deaths in the country. Furthermore, lung cancer is the most common cancer, accounting for 20% of all cancer-related deaths. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are the factors supporting Germany's large market share.

Regenerative Medicine Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the regenerative medicine market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the regenerative medicine market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the regenerative medicine market include

Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), Kite Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), CORESTEMCHEMON Inc. (South Korea), Smith & Nephew plc (England), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S.), CSL Behring, LLC (U.S.), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S (Sweden), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), bluebird bio Inc. (U.S.), and Vericel Corporation (U.S.).

Regenerative Medicine

Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In January 2024, Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.) acquired CartiHeal Ltd. (Israel), a developer of Agili-C, an innovative sports medicine technology designed for cartilage regeneration in the knee.

In May 2024, Amgen Inc. (U.S.) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for IMDELLTRA, a T-cell engager therapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

In August 2024, Vericel Corporation (U.S.) received FDA approval for MACI Arthro, a device designed for arthroscopic administration to repair knee cartilage defects. This approval enhanced the company's product portfolio in the MACI segment. In April 2023, Biogen Inc. (U.S.) received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for QALSODY (tofersen), a gene therapy used for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in people with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene.

The report provides a competitive dashboard summarizing the market positioning of the 25 profiled market players in four quadrants, namely Industry Leaders, Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Vanguards. These companies are positioned based on various parameters, including revenue, depth of offerings, brand equity, geographic presence, innovation, and organic & inorganic growth strategies. Novartis AG (Switzerland), Kite Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.), and Biogen, Inc. (U.S.) are positioned in the Industry Leaders quadrant.

Scope

of the Report:

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment-by Product



Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy



Stem Cell Therapy





Autologous Therapy



Allogenic Therapy



Platelet-rich Plasma Therapy

Cell-based

Immunotherapy Tissue Engineering



Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment-by Application



Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology & Inflammation

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology Other Applications







Note: Other applications include wound care, orthopedics, and blood disorders.

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment-by End User



Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



U.K



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Sweden

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

