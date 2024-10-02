Community Kitchen In Acaxochitlán: Rutopía's Project Connecting Authentic Mexican Flavors With Sustainable Tourism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore how Rutopía's Community Kitchen in Acaxochitlán is revolutionizing local culture and cuisine, fostering sustainable and community connections!

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rutopía, the first B corp tourism company in Mexico, dedicated to offering authentic experiences in Mexico, proudly inaugurated the Community Kitchen in Acaxochitlán, in the state of Hidalgo in Mexico, an innovative project that is transforming the lives of locals. Born from strong collaboration and community engagement, this culinary center promotes the richness of regional cuisine while embodying a model of sustainable development and social cohesion.Fulgencio and Felicia: A Human and Cultural TransformationFor over four years, Rutopía has been working hand in hand with Fulgencio and Felicia, two guardians of Acaxochitlán's traditions. They welcome travelers to their home and land for unique experiences: from mushroom foraging tours to traditional healing practices and ancestral cooking workshops, such as hand-making tortillas. These activities immerse visitors in the heart of Mexican culture.Until recently, their workspace was limited to a small hut, offering little comfort to visitors. With the opening of the Community Kitchen, a new chapter begins for them. Fulgencio shares:“This kitchen is a new beginning. It will allow our community to thrive and share even more of our traditions.” This project has not only transformed their work but also their daily family life.A Remarkable Collective AchievementThe creation of the Community Kitchen is, above all, a collective success. Thanks to the generosity of donors and the unwavering dedication of Rutopía 's volunteers, this dream has become a reality. Fulgencio, founder of Triple F, the social enterprise by which they carry business, emphasizes:“This project is a stepping stone for our community, a demonstration of what we can achieve through passion and collaboration.”A Culinary Space, a Place for SharingThe Community Kitchen is much more than a simple dining space. Inside, the wood and the heat from the comal create a welcoming atmosphere, while outside, a dense forest provides a breath of fresh air. The blue walls contrast elegantly with Rutopía's orange logo, painted by volunteers. Felicia says:“To me, these are sacred spaces, where we connect with our traditions, food, and the people who visit us. It's a circle of learning: I learn from the visitors, and I teach them what I know.” This space fosters enriching exchanges and strengthens cultural ties between locals and travelers.Rutopía: A Strong Commitment to Responsible TourismThis project embodies the essence of Rutopía: offering authentic experiences while supporting positive impact initiatives for local communities. This Community Kitchen stands as concrete proof of our commitment to environmentally and culturally respectful tourism.About Rutopía: Rutopía is a travel agency specializing in creating personalized journeys in Mexico, with a strong commitment to sustainable development and community projects :

Rutopía | Conservando la Gastronomía Tradicional de Acaxochitlán

