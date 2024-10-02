Four Soldiers Killed By IS Ambush In Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Oct 2 (IANS) Four were killed and three others wounded on Wednesday in an attack by Islamic State (IS) in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk, according to the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

An force was ambushed by IS militants at 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) while conducting a reconnaissance and inspection operation in the western part of Kirkuk, spokesman Muqdad Miri said in a statement.

According to Miri, clashes erupted between the and IS militants, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to three others.

He added that reinforcements and air support arrived at the scene, and security forces initiated an investigation into the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.