KCSA Strategic Communications Named To Newsweek's List Of The Top 200 America's Most Loved Workplaces For 2024

KCSA Strategic Communications (KCSA), one of the most trusted strategic communications firms in the U.S., announced its inclusion in Newsweek's 2024 America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). KCSA was ranked #34 on the prestigious list, which highlights companies that prioritize employee sentiment and workplace satisfaction. This marks the fourth annual edition of the list, which has expanded to include the top 200 companies in recognition of their efforts to foster positive, inclusive work environments.

The rankings were determined by surveys from more than 2.6 million employees across businesses of varying sizes. The list recognizes organizations that place respect, appreciation and care for employees at the heart of their business models, ensuring long-term loyalty and engagement.

"Our strength lies in the diversity of experiences and perspectives that every team member brings to KCSA," said Todd

Fromer, managing partner of KCSA. "We are deeply committed to cultivating a culture where personal commitments are respected alongside professional ambitions. By fostering a collaborative environment, we ensure that each voice is valued, and everyone has the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the best talent there is. It's this dedication to our people that makes KCSA a truly special place to work."

KCSA's inclusion on the list reflects how employees feel about their future at the company, their career achievements, the respect they experience and how well the company's values align with their own. Key factors such as inclusion, diversity, equity, career development and leadership were also critical to the evaluation process.

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek, added: "It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected. We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow."

The evaluation process for the list combined employee responses to the Love of Workplace Index® (50%), BPI interviews and written responses (35%), and analysis of external ratings from platforms like Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google (15%). Newsweek then conducted editorial research to finalize the list of 200 companies.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is an integrated communications agency that boasts expertise in Media and Technology, Cannabis and Psychedelics, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Women's Health and Wellness. Our team of Public Relations, Investor Relations, and Social Media professionals leverage traditional communications, strong financial and media relationships. and social media strategies to tell our clients stories passionately and persuasively. We offer a variety of services to help companies elevate their media profile, raise capital, create a corporate narrative, crisis management, and so much more. Since 1969, KCSA has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. At KCSA, your story doesn't just get told: it gets celebrated! For more information, please visit .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

