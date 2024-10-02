Newtekone, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 6, 2024 After The Market Closes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. A call to discuss these results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer and M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer, the following day, Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 am ET.

Please note, to receive a dial-in number for the conference call or to listen to the webcast, interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at NewtekOne Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results beginning today and up until 15 minutes prior to the start of the November 7, 2024 conference call in order to reserve a listening position on the call. The corresponding earnings presentation will be available for review on the evening of Wednesday, November 6, 2024 in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at NewtekOne Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results . A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“Despite a challenging, volatile equity market for financially related businesses, we continue to be proud of our management team for executing their goals and metrics, satisfying the needs of our business clients and fostering the continued growth of business model for our equity investors. As a company that provides financial and business solutions to make its clients more successful, we are witnessing a tremendous appetite from the market and the small- and medium-sized business community to engage with us about growing their revenues, reducing their expenses, reducing their risk, and improving their operational efficiencies with our best-in-class solutions. As such, we remain comfortable with our previously issued 2024 annual EPS guidance. Additionally, we anticipate forecasting our 2025 business projections during our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call, on November 7, 2024 at 8:30 am ET, which we believe will continue to illustrate the growth trajectory of our business model.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne ® , Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Electronic Payment Processing , Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting) , eCommerce , Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing , Insurance Solutions , Web Services , and Payroll and Benefits Solutions .

Newtek® , NewtekOne® , Newtek Bank® , National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



