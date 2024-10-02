Global Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary point of care diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.58 billion in 2023 to $1.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to education and awareness programs, integration with telemedicine, focus on infectious disease control, regulatory support and approvals, livestock and production animal management.

The veterinary point of care diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing pet population, preventive healthcare emphasis, remote and rural access needs, personalized veterinary medicine, global health preparedness.

The rising burden of dermatological diseases is expected to propel the growth of veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market going forward. Dermatological diseases refer to a broad category of medical conditions that affect the skin. Dermatological issues, including allergies, infections, and parasitic diseases, necessitate early detection and treatment. As the pet population rises and ownership trends increase, the demand for immediate and on-site skin evaluations grows. Point-of-care diagnostics offer diverse tests for comprehensive dermatological assessments, supporting preventive care and meeting client expectations for timely diagnostics.

Key players in the market include Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Heska Corporation, Virbac Animal Health India Pvt Ltd., Samsung Neurologica Corporation, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Anipoc Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Sonosite Inc., Neogen Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Abaxis Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Alvedia, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bionote Inc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Clindiag Systems Co. Ltd., Coris BioConcept, Creative Diagnostics, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Eurofins Technologies, Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp., Hangzhou AllTest Biotech Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., InBios International Inc.

Major companies operating in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market are developing new assays to gain a competitive edge in the market. Assays refer to diagnostic procedures or tests designed to detect specific biological markers, substances, or conditions associated with a particular disease or health condition.

1) By Product: Consumables, Reagents, and Kits, Instruments and Devices

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

3) By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Other Diseases

4) By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, Other Technologies

5) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Academic Institutes, Home Care Settings

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary point-of-care diagnostics are used for real-time animal health diagnostics, providing clinically meaningful information in clinical practice without relying on clinical laboratory results. It reduces the turnaround time (TAT) of animal test results for clinicians and patients in the prescribed treatment course.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary point of care diagnostics market size, veterinary point of care diagnostics market drivers and trends, veterinary point of care diagnostics market major players and veterinary point of care diagnostics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

