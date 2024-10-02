Enterprise Streaming Media Global Market 2024 To Reach $81.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise Streaming Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Enterprise Streaming Media Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The enterprise streaming media market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.9 billion in 2023 to $41.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to corporate training and communication, rise of remote work, globalization of businesses, increased mobile workforce, shift to cloud-based solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The enterprise streaming media market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $81.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid work models, enhanced security measures, integration of artificial intelligence (ai), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) integration, rise of webcasting and virtual events.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Streaming Media Market

The increasing use of video conferencing solutions is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise streaming media market going forward. Video conferencing is a live video-based meeting between two or more people in different locations that allows multiple people to meet and collaborate face to face long distance by transmitting audio, video, text, and presentations in real-time through the internet. Enterprise streaming media is used in video conferencing to manage video content and video communications for a larger business or organization, which enables them to reach out to potential and existing clients outside of the business or organization.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Enterprise Streaming Media Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Haivision Inc., Adobe Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Spirent Communications plc., International Business Machines Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Kaltura, Vidyard, Poly Inc., Cloudfare Inc., Cincopa Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Brightcove Inc., Dacast Inc., Limelight Networks, MediaPlatform, Brightcove, Panopto, Qumu Corporation, Ramp, RealNetworks Inc., Sonic Foundry Inc., MediaKind, Telestream, IBM, VBrick, Verizon Communications Inc., Vewd Software AS, Vimeo Inc., Wowza Media Systems, Zixi, Zype Inc., JW Player, Wistia.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Enterprise Streaming Media Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the enterprise streaming media market are developing new enterprise-ready broadcasting tools to gain a competitive edge in the market. Enterprise-ready broadcasting tools refer to a category of technologies or software solutions specifically designed and equipped to meet the demanding needs and standards of large-scale enterprises.

How Is The Global Enterprise Streaming Media Market Segmented?

1) By Solution: Video Conferencing, Video Content Management, Webcasting, Web Conferencing

2) By Service: Professional Service, Managed Service, Support And Maintenance

3) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Team Collaboration and Knowledge Transfer, Corporate Communication, Training And Development, Marketing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Enterprise Streaming Media Market

North America was the dominate region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Enterprise Streaming Media Market Definition

Enterprise streaming media refers to the process of supplying video or music content of an organization in compressed form over the internet and playing immediately on a user's device, rather than being saved on the device's hard disc or solid-state drive. It is used to provide versatile and scalable enterprise media distribution solutions.

Enterprise Streaming Media Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global enterprise streaming media market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Enterprise Streaming Media Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise streaming media market size, enterprise streaming media market drivers and trends, enterprise streaming media market major players and enterprise streaming media market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

