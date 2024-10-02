Eventpipetm Welcomes Dante Leone As Vice President Of Finance And Strategy, A Key Hire To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe , a leader in event management (or hotel booking) software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dante Leone as Vice President of Finance and Strategy. This hire comes as the company continues its rapid growth in the sports and events industry.

Dante Leone brings several years of experience in the B2B SaaS space, having most recently served as the Senior Director of Strategic Finance at Motus, LLC . During his time at Motus, Dante played a critical role in overseeing the company's strategy and aligning it with its long-term growth goals.

"Dante's proven track record in strategic finance makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe and former supervisor and mentor to Dante at Motus, LLC. "I had the privilege of working closely with Dante during my time at Motus, and I'm confident he will be instrumental in driving the continued growth of EventPipe as we strive to expand our presence in the youth sports market and beyond."

As EventPipe continues to lead the way in event housing management and hotel booking software, the appointment of Dante Leone as VP of Finance and Strategy underscores the company's commitment to fostering innovation and driving success in the industry.

"We're thrilled to have Dante on board and believe his expertise and leadership will be key in enhancing our financial operations and driving us towards our ambitious growth targets," added Tim Brown.

Dante holds a dual Finance and International Management degree from Boston University's Questrom School of Business and has a proven track record of driving financial strategy and operational excellence. His appointment is set to kickstart and strengthen EventPipe's finance and strategy function, positioning the company for sustained growth and success in the future.

About EventPipe:

EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event hotel block management for event producers, travel management companies, sports housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus. EventPipe is a comprehensive solution that covers the entire event hotel booking lifecycle. Users can complete everything from creating RFPs to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory, and reconciling their events.

