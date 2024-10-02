American National Recognized For 83 Consecutive Years Of Financial Strength

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Best, an insurance company credit rating agency, recently honored American National Insurance Company with inclusion on its prestigious 2024 Best's Review®“Standing the Test of Time” list. The 16th edition of the“Standing the Test of Time” list showcases insurance companies that have demonstrated decades-long strength.



American National has maintained at least an A rating for an impressive 83 consecutive years and was one of the U.S. life/health insurers recognized for having maintained Best's Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for at least 75 years.

AM Best's Financial Strength Rating is an independent opinion of an insurer's financial strength and ability to meet its ongoing obligations to policyholders and clients. AM Best explains that the rating is based on a comprehensive evaluation of American National's balance sheet strength, operating performance, and business profile.

“It is essential to understand the financial strength of an insurance company individuals, agents and advisors are considering for their retirement and protection needs,” said Tim Walsh, President and CEO of American National.“We are honored to be recognized by AM Best for our legacy of stability and dedication to being a reliable source of certainty for our clients.”









ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property and Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit AmericanNational.com .

