Jr Women National Hockey: M.P, Haryana, Chhattisgarh And Odisha Win On Day 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 2 (IANS) State teams from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Hockey Association of Odisha had a fruitful day as they registered wins in their respective group stage matches on Day 3 of the ongoing 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh won 12-0 against Kerala Hockey in Pool A. Khushi Katariya (2', 15+', 56', 58') stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring four goals. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (4', 18', 59') also scored a hattrick to strengthen Hockey Madhya Pradesh's position in the game.

Swati (37', 50') also scored a brace whereas Huda Khan (23'), Kajal (32') and Palak Gupta (46') also scored one goal each to take the game further away from their opponent Kerala Hockey.

In the next match, Hockey Haryana beat Manipur Hockey 6-2 in Pool C. Pooja Malik (13', 13', 47') scored a hattrick for Hockey Haryana joined by Kajal (20'), Ravina (22') and Shashi Khasa (33') who also scored a goal each.

In reply, Eleena Keisam Devi (30', 38') scored a brace for Manipur Hockey but fell short of surpassing Hockey Haryana before the final whistle.

In the other match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 3-0. Both the teams showed magnificent defence against each other but Le Puducherry couldn't stop Sheetal Yadav (17', 39', 45') as she scored all the goals for her side Chhattisgarh Hockey to win the match.

In the fourth match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Bihar 10-0. Tanuja Toppo (3', 57') and Karuna Minz (49', 58') scored two goals each whereas Jyoti Xaxa (6'), Priya Toppo (15'), Binati Minz (30'), Anandita Toppo (40'), captain Mundari Sumi (47') and Surekha Bahala (48') scored one goal each to secure another victory in the tournament.

In the next match, Hockey Himachal Pradesh defeated Hockey Gujarat 7-2. Captain Sonali (3'), Mahima Chauhan (4'), Gurpreet Kaur (20'), Sonam Rana (38'), Kajal (42'), Khushi Verma (43') and Riyika (52') scored for Hockey Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Dhruviba Parmar (18', 32') scored a brace for Hockey Gujarat.