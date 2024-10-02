Hightouch Appoints Josh Kanagy As Head Of Revenue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sprinklr veteran joins team as Hightouch doubles revenue year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leading

Composable CDP, announces the appointment of Josh Kanagy as Head of Revenue. This strategic hire follows a strong growth year for the company, which has doubled its revenue year-over-year. Hightouch continues to rapidly displace legacy enterprise CDPs at major brands like Weight Watchers, PetSmart, and Accor while introducing powerful new AI/ML capabilities.

The Hightouch founders with the new Head of Revenue, Josh Kanagy. From left to right: Kashish Gupta, Josh Kanagy, Joshua Curl, Tejas Manohar

Before joining Hightouch, Kanagy served as SVP of Global Enterprise Sales for Sprinklr. In this role, he successfully scaled the sales team and drove significant revenue growth throughout the company's journey to a successful IPO. Kanagy's expertise in building strong go-to-market strategies and collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams will be instrumental in accelerating Hightouch's growth. Previously, he held sales leadership roles at Salesforce, consistently exceeding revenue targets, and as the SVP of Global Sales at FourSquare.

"What drew me to Hightouch was the exceptional quality of their team," said

Kanagy. "I've been inspired by the thought leaders here who are reshaping the CDP industry. Hightouch's offering is compelling because it turns any company's data into a growth engine. We're not just helping companies store and analyze data; we're empowering marketers to take direct action. Advances in AI are allowing us to take this even further, eliminating guesswork in marketing and automatically personalizing each campaign for every single customer."

"Josh's experience in driving revenue growth and scaling sales organizations will be invaluable as we redefine what's possible for data-driven marketing," said Kashish Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO of Hightouch. "We're excited to have him lead our revenue team as we accelerate our mission to transform how businesses activate and leverage data to fuel success."

Hightouch has experienced rapid growth in recent years, fueled by its ability to provide customers with a more flexible, efficient, and scalable solution compared to legacy CDPs. With Kanagy at the helm of the revenue team, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and continue its trajectory of sustained growth.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization.

