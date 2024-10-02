Swedish Police Report Shooting Near Israeli Embassy In Stockholm

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, Swedish have also reported a suspected shooting outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

Foreign media, citing Swedish police, reported that on Wednesday, October 2, a suspicious shooting occurred in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, and police were dispatched to the scene for further investigation.

Initial investigations revealed that an unloaded weapon was found at the site of the shooting outside the Israeli embassy, and no injuries were reported.

It is worth noting that Danish police had earlier reported two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, emphasizing that no one was harmed.

The two explosions in Denmark and the suspected shooting in Sweden have raised concerns about coordinated attacks on Israeli diplomatic missions. Authorities in both countries have increased security around these embassies while conducting thorough investigations.

As investigations continue, officials are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant. While no injuries were reported in either incident, the heightened tension has led to an increased security presence around Israeli embassies in the region.

