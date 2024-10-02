Elea Data Centers Is Selected To Host The First DE-CIX Internet Exchanges In South America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The agreement cements DE-CIX's entrance into the Brazilian through Elea's state-of-the-art sites

Elea Data Centers, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure and colocation services in Brazil's Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, announced today a partnership with DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, to host its first IXs in Brazil and South America. DE-CIX's Points of Presence (PoPs) will be deployed at Elea's São Paulo-SPO1 and Rio de Janeiro-RJO1 data centers, serving their customers, carrier ecosystem, and other Elea sites remotely.

The Brazilian DE-CIX IXs are planned to be ready in early 2025 and will be integrated into the global DE-CIX ecosystem providing a secure, and high-performance interconnection platform for ISPs, content delivery networks, network operators, cloud service providers, and enterprises of all sizes. The growing local ecosystem of cloud service providers in Brazil – with AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle, among others, already on location or planning their market entrance – will be further enriched through access to worldwide cloud zones, and by enabling enterprise networks to connect to clouds over the DE-CIX Cloud Exchange directly.

Elea's platform footprint in the country comprises nine data centers distributed across five different metros, making it the only colocation provider with that many facilities, with a wide geographic coverage of Brazil. Elea's sites are powered by 100% renewable energy, offering critical digital infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of cloud, AI, and enterprise customers worldwide while maintaining our sustainability mission and goals for the planet.

"With the partnership, Elea reinforces its position as the South American neutral data center platform, offering low latency, automated interconnection, and peering services with high-speed connections. The Brazilian DE-CIX IXs will sum to Elea's interconnected platform that already includes access to the Brazilian IX, the IX. We are excited to partner with DE-CIX and bring their first IXs to Brazil and South America," said Elea Data Centers' Chairman, Alessandro Lombardi. "This collaboration enhances our services and reaffirms our commitment to neutral, interconnected, and state-of-the-art digital infrastructure."

"DE-CIX is proud to bring our complete portfolio of high-performance interconnection services to Elea Data Centers' facilities in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This will support the continued digital transformation of the Brazilian economy," says Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. "Internet service providers (ISPs) and enterprises alike can leverage local, regional, and international interconnection opportunities, especially with the USA and Southern Europe, to reach content, cloud, and other networks not yet present in Brazil. DE-CIX is the first IX operator in the country to offer a full range of enterprise-grade interconnection and cloud connectivity services. This is an exciting step in the evolution of Brazil, and we are proud to be a part of it with our valued partner Elea Data Centers."

With a population of over 215 million and an Internet penetration rate of 81%, Brazil boasts one of the largest cloud and content markets in Latin America. The country is witnessing a burgeoning data center presence and a rapidly growing digital market. Situated strategically along the submarine cable routes between Europe, North America, and South America, Brazil is ideally positioned to leverage the network density and diversity worldwide. This advantageous positioning enables the localization of content, applications, and clouds to meet the increasing demand for low-latency connectivity. While São Paulo traditionally serves as Brazil's primary data center location, other cities like Rio de Janeiro are emerging as important hubs, with significant investments being made in the construction of state-of-the-art facilities to support cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs.

About Elea Data Centers

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy from the Edge to the Hyperscale. Powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by a leading North American-based financial institution in addition to local financial institutions, Elea operates a nationwide network of nine interconnected data center campuses in the most critical interconnected Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of hyperscalers, and large global or local enterprises. Elea is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business' successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit .

