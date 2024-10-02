Battery Production Machine Market Worth $37.59 Billion In 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is expected to account for a significant market share in the battery production machine industry during the forecast period due to strong adoption of electric vehicles and growth in building up the ecosystem for battery manufacturing. Investments in gigafactories used to produce lithium-ion batteries for EVs and renewable energy storage are substantial. This growth is being led by European nations, particularly Germany, where clean energy policies are encouraged, and local development of these products is encouraged. The fact that Europe is keen on reducing its dependence on imported batteries and, in a way, become a pivotal connection in their global supply chain means that demand for highly advanced production machines will increase enormously.
Key Players
Major companies operating in this battery production machine companies include Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Dürr Group (Germany), Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Schuler Group (Germany), and Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd .(China).
