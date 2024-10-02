Digital CBT Outperforms Traditional Therapy, Validating CHESS Health’S Innovative Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Study Validates Effectiveness of Digital CBT in Alcohol Abstinence

Rochester, New York, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking study published in JAMA Open on Sept. 26 reveals that a digital cognitive behavioral program was more effective than clinician-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in increasing alcohol abstinence in patients over an 8-month study period. The research study conducted by a team from Yale University indicated that using the web-based CBT program, CBT4CBT, resulted in an over 50% increase in the percentage of days individuals were abstinent from alcohol-a significantly higher rate than those receiving standard outpatient care or in-person CBT from a clinician.

CBT4CBT is an evidence-based treatment for alcohol and drug use that provides content such as videos, interactive exercises and quizzes to train individuals to cope with stress and other factors that may trigger substance use. This digital CBT program offered with minimal clinical monitoring was proven in the study to not only increase abstinence from alcohol but also boost the frequency with which participants employed coping skills, surpassing the results of clinician-delivered CBT. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) funded the study of 99 participants.

Brian Kiluk, PhD, a Yale associate professor of psychiatry and the lead author of the study, emphasized the pivotal role of digital CBT in the battle against alcohol use disorder.“The emergence of an effective digital CBT program like CBT4CBT offers numerous benefits, as it provides patients with greater access to evidence-based tools to address their alcohol use while also reducing the burden on clinical providers who otherwise might not have the time or resources to offer CBT.”

CBT4CBT is exclusively integrated into and delivered via CHESS Health's Connections ap , a foundational component of the eRecovery solution. Connections is an evidence-based digital tool designed to support individuals in treatment and recovery from substance use disorders and common co-occurring mental health conditions. CBT4CBT, marketed as Digital CBT within this solution, represents a key offering within the app.

Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health, said the study confirms what CHESS Health has long recognized.“We are thrilled to see the study results reaffirm the efficacy of digital cognitive behavioral therapy. In the five years our platform has included the Digital CBT module, along with 24/7 peer support and other features of our Connections app, we've seen and measured the positive impact on those with substance use disorder,” Morefield said.“We're proud to offer proven tools like Digital CBT that help people change their lives and to support the goals of our health plan, public sector, and treatment provider partners.”

CBT4CBT, the platform cited in the study, was developed by the late Kathleen M. Carroll, PhD, and other members of the Yale Psychotherapy Development Center in 2008. Their goal was to create a consistent, high-quality CBT training program for individuals struggling with alcohol and substance use issues.

