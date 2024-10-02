Transportation Management System Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transportation Management System Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Transportation Management System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The transportation management system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.37 billion in 2023 to $13.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased complexity in logistics, regulatory compliance, rise in fuel costs, demand for cost efficiency, customer demand for speedy deliveries, integration with other systems.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Transportation Management System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The transportation management system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of autonomous vehicles, demand for sustainable practices, increasing complexity in last-mile deliver, growing importance of data analytics, expansion of cross-border trade, focus on scalability.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Transportation Management System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Transportation Management System Market

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the transportation management system market going forward. E-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services or the sending of money or data over an electronic network, primarily the Internet. Transportation management systems in e-commerce optimize logistics, ensuring timely deliveries, cost-efficiency, and enhanced visibility, which are crucial for meeting customer expectations.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Transportation Management System Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, 3GTMS Inc., Alpega Group, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., CargoSmart Limited, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open LLC, FourKites Inc., Generix Group, GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc., InMotion Global Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Kuebix LLC, LeanLogistics Inc., Loadsmart Inc., Logistically Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., MP Objects B.V., Omnitracs LLC, One Network Enterprises Inc., project44 Inc., Revenova Limited, ShipBob Inc., ShipCaddie, ShipEdge LLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Transportation Management System Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the transportation management system market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative platforms, such as the WrxFlo Modular Platform, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The WrxFlo Modular Platform is an innovative and adaptable solution designed to streamline workflows and enhance operational efficiency through its customizable and modular approach to workflow management.

How Is The Global Transportation Management System Market Segmented?

1) By Solution Type: Planning And Execution, Order Management, Audit, Payment, And Claims, Reporting And Analytics, Routing And Tracking

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Transportation Mode: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime

4) By Industry Vertical: Retail, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Government Sector, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Transportation Management System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Transportation Management System Market Definition

The transportation management system is a platform for logistics that uses technology to help businesses plan, carry out, and optimize the physical movement of goods, both coming into and going out, while also making sure there is compliance and enough paperwork. The transportation management system is used to help businesses execute, plan, and optimize the physical movement of goods.

Transportation Management System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global transportation management system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Transportation Management System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transportation management system market size , transportation management system market drivers and trends, transportation management system market major players and transportation management system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-global-market-report

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2024

report/passenger-air-transport-global-market-report

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2024

report/electric-motors-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.