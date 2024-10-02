Fairmont Senior Living Of Washington Township: Ohio's Premier Gold-Credentialed Senior Care Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CENTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township proudly stands as the only Gold-Credentialed community in Ohio, setting a new standard for quality memory care. This prestigious recognition underscores an unwavering commitment to exceptional care and support for residents with memory challenges.At Fairmont, the dedicated staff is rigorously trained to empower resident decision-making and foster an environment that promotes independence. Each resident is offered the opportunity to live with purpose and dignity. Innovative programs are designed to engage residents in meaningful activities that enhance their quality of life and strengthen their identity.As part of its mission to deliver outstanding care, Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township offers a continuum of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of residents.Families seeking senior home care near Centerville, OH can trust that this community provides a nurturing atmosphere where loved ones receive personalized attention and support. The senior living community is designed to feel like home, with amenities encouraging social interaction and engagement.In addition to memory care services, Fairmont offers comprehensive senior assisted living, ensuring that residents receive the assistance they need while maintaining their independence. The commitment to excellence in senior memory care is evident in every aspect of the community, where the well-being and happiness of residents are prioritized.At Fairmont of Washington Township, we are thrilled to have been awarded the Gold Credential in Montessori Inspired Lifestyle® from the Center for Applied Research in Dementia.To learn more, contact the Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township or call 937-438 0054.About Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors through innovative care practices and a person-centered approach. As a leader among retirement homes near Dayton, OH, Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township combines quality care with a vibrant lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for seniors seeking a fulfilling and supportive living experience.Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington TownshipAddress: 6800 Paragon RoadCity: DaytonState: OhioZip code: 45459Telephone number: 937-438 0054

