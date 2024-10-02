Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $38.86 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The telecom billing and revenue management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.4 billion in 2023 to $23.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mobile subscriber growth, expansion of telecommunication services, increased complexity in pricing plans, customer demand for personalization, globalization of telecom operations, shift to prepaid billing models.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The telecom billing and revenue management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to monetization of digital services, telecom industry consolidation, focus on customer experience, digital transformation initiatives, zero-rating and sponsored data, elastic charging systems.

Growth Driver Of The Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market

An increase in the growth of mobile and internet subscribers is expected to propel the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market going forward. Mobile and internet subscriber refers to each consumer that subscribes to or is authorized to access an STE Service delivered via the Internet. Telecom billing and revenue management are used by digital service providers and telecommunication services providers for enhancing their operational efficiency by optimizing the telecom networks.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, ALE International SAS, Amdocs Limited, BearingPoint Europe Holdings B.V., Cerillion PLC, Comarch SA, Comviva Technologies Limited, CSG International Corporation, Enghouse Systems Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., NetCracker Technology Corporation, Optiva Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Subex Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zuora Inc., Alepo Technologies Inc., Aptilo Networks Inc., AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Calvi Business Software BV, Converse Rubber Shoe Company, Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Intracom Telecom SA, NexBridge Technologies Inc., Openet Telecom Inc., Tango Telecom Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., ZTE Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market Size?

Major companies operating in the telecom billing and revenue management market are focusing on product developments, such as cloud-based revenue management solutions, to sustain their position in the market. Cloud-based revenue management solutions are software platforms that enable businesses to manage their revenue streams and optimize pricing strategies using cloud computing technology.

How Is The Global Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Operator Type: Mobile Operator, Internet Service Providers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market Definition

Telecom billing and revenue management refers to the group of processes that involves communication services providers and management of debt collection. It is enterprise application software that includes all the policies and processes designed to support the telecommunications billing processes and revenue management.

Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global telecom billing and revenue management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on telecom billing and revenue management market size, telecom billing and revenue management market drivers and trends, telecom billing and revenue management market major players and telecom billing and revenue management market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

