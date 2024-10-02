Jharkhand: PM Modi Meets Workers Of State BJP HQ, Admires Their Efforts

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, during his visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday, met a group of people working at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) State HQ in the city.

He appreciated their efforts and endeavours and also their sacrifices in serving the party with utmost commitment and dedication.

The Prime Minister also shared the image of his meeting with party workers at the Ranchi airport, on his personal X handle.

“I am proud that there are many such workers in our party who are working day and night to strengthen the party,” he wrote.

The employees were left overwhelmed with emotion after meeting the Prime Minister in person. A couple of them also shared their experience after the meet.

Satyendra Kumar Singh, one of the workers, said that he had never imagined meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talking to him, so closely.

“These are precious moments of all our lives, which can never be forgotten,” he said.

Bipin Mahato, another worker, said that he could have never dreamt of meeting PM Modi but today that turned into a reality.

Praveen Kumar described it as a 'wonderful day' for him and other staff and said that these are the biggest moments of pride for them.

PM Modi met everyone personally and in the end, got a group photo clicked with all of them.

BJP workers in the Jharkhand office were amazed at the intimacy with which PM Modi met them and also held close interaction.

Phulo Devi told the Prime Minister that she makes tea in the office, to which he promised to visit again and have tea with all of them in the party's office.

Among other BJP workers who met PM Modi included Mahashankar Jha, Pradyuman Singh, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Ravi Prasad, Sunil Paswan, Parikshit Mahato and Jai Singh Manjhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of central schemes worth Rs 83000 crore, related to the welfare and development of tribal society in Hazaribagh.