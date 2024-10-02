Gurugram Police Recovers Illegal Liquor, Narcotics & Cash Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurgaon, Oct 2 (IANS) Gurugram has recovered Rs 8.20 crores of illegal liquor, narcotics and cash ahead of the Haryana elections.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurgaon Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration will maintain law and order in the district before the upcoming polling on October 5 for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

He informed that 12 flying squad teams of the district administration and the police have seized cash, illegal liquor, narcotics and other materials worth Rs 8.20 crores.

"The seized items include cash worth Rs 5.80 crore, 28,000 litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 1 crore, drugs and other valuables worth about Rs 1.28 crores," Yadav said.

He said that action will be taken against carrying more than 50,000 cash during the Model Code of Conduct.

"To maintain law and order and conduct peaceful polling during the Assembly elections, cash and illegal liquor along with other material that can influence the elections are being monitored at the district borders," Yadav asserted.

He added that the district administration is fully alert in view of the assembly elections.

"Various FST teams, administration and police are checking border area roads namely Khedki Toll Plaza, KMP Toll Plaza at Panchgaon, MCD Toll Plaza on Delhi-Gurgaon border, Ghamdoj Toll, Kapaseda Border and Bandhwadi Toll by setting up checkpoints each so that cash, illegal liquor and other items can be confiscated," Yadav added.

Earlier the police had disclosed that around 399 people were arrested and 26351.805 litres of liquor worth over Rs 95.43 lakh were seized from them within the period of 16 September to 29 September and around 359 cases were registered after the imposition of the poll code.