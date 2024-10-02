RTA Partners With Swiftly To Improve Accuracy Of Realtime Passenger Information To Journey Planners

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The accuracy of (ETA) improved by 24%

Dubai. Roads and Authority. 2nd October 2024



The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has partnered with Swiftly, an American transit data service provider, to enhance the accuracy of RTA's Real-Time Passenger Information (RTPI) system. This collaboration aims to improve passenger information, customer satisfaction, and public transport usage by providing instant updates on bus arrivals and locations via multiple smart applications, including RTA's S'hail app and third-party Journey Planner platforms.

This platform leverages advanced big data technologies to enhance bus arrival predictions by considering factors such as real-time traffic, delays, and service disruptions.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency , said,“Our partnership with Swiftly aims to improve customer awareness of real-time bus locations and any potential delays due to traffic conditions, accidents, or other external factors. By utilising big data-based solutions, this collaboration will offer more accurate bus arrival predictions, ensuring that passengers know exactly when to reach the bus stop, helping them avoid missing the bus or waiting for too long.”

Jonathan Simkin, Co-founder and CEO of Swiftly, said 'We are thrilled to partner with RTA Dubai to help improve the rider experience and to empower staff with modern tools that enable them to collaborate more efficiently and effectively. The partnership has already resulted in substantial results - a 24% improvement in the accuracy of Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA), which means more passengers will catch their bus and have a seamless experience with RTA Dubai's service. And it's just the beginning. We look forward to expanding our work with RTA Dubai and more broadly in the region to improve the passenger experience for millions of riders.'