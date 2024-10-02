28Th Meeting Of GCC Ministries Of Culture Undersecretaries Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The 28th meeting of the GCC Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Culture, kicked off in Doha on Wednesday, with the participation of Kuwait.

Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at Qatar's of Culture Dr Ghanem Al-Ali affirmed in his speech the continued support towards joint cooperation in all cultural fields, highlighting its importance in overcoming challenges.

Al-Ali also stressed the keenness to implement the Gulf Cultural Strategy 2020-2030 reflects on culture in the new phase that the region is experiencing, noting that exchanging views and dialogue are the basics of joint work and that the results achieved so far shows the richness of the cultural movement in the region.

For his part, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of the GCC, Khaled Al-Sunaidi, said that culture is a fundamental pillar of our national identity and the development of the GCC countries.

Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts, & Letter Dr Mohammad Al-Jasser headed the Kuwaiti delegation. (end)

