Veritas Scholars Academy Expands Dual Enrollment Program For 2024-2025 School Year

Classical Christian school adds new courses to robust dual enrollment roster, allowing students to earn both high school and college credit concurrently.

- Dr. Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars AcademyLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veritas Scholars Academy (VSA), a global classical Christian education program and curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grades, has added more courses to its dual enrollment program for the 2024-2025 school year. The VSA Dual Enrollment (DE) program, in partnership with Cairn University, offers students the unique opportunity to earn both high school and college credit simultaneously.Through this program, VSA students enrolled in select VSA Live Courses can apply for dual enrollment status and, upon successful completion of the course with a grade of 70% or higher, receive an official college credit from Cairn University. The DE program is both affordable and flexible, allowing full-time (diploma) and part-time juniors and seniors, as well as full-time, approved sophomores, to get a head start on their college education while completing their high school studies.“We are thrilled to continue, and expand, our Dual Enrollment offerings this year and provide our students with an exceptional opportunity to advance their academic journey,” said Bob Cannon, Headmaster at Veritas Scholars Academy.“This program with Cairn University helps prepare for future success by getting a jumpstart on college credits-and empowers students to take ownership of their education. We are proud to offer this pathway that aligns with our mission to provide rigorous, Christ-centered academic instruction.”Six new courses were added to the nearly 50 courses available in the fully accredited, robust program. New courses include Introduction to Biotechnology, Biblical Literacy: Survey of the Bible, Science Fiction: A Christian Perspective, and Shakespearean Literature. A full roster of DE classes are available through this VSA program. VSA Dual Enrollment courses run for a full academic year and are registered as Spring semester courses at Cairn University.Dual Enrollment Request registration process applications are due October 31, 2024, for the current school year. Families can apply here: or register for a free consultation:About Veritas PressWith more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, Veritas Press offers the fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, their rigorous program-taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers-raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at .About Cairn UniversityCairn is a Christian university offering diverse Christian academic programs and a dynamic college life experience intentionally centered on Christ and His Word. Located in Langhorne, PA, Cairn offers students a private Christian university experience, including rigorous undergraduate and graduate programs with a core Bible curriculum, a dynamic college campus life, and personal investment of faculty. cairn

