LATEST PAGE-TURNER IN EXPLOSIVE MYSTERY SERIES TACKLES DISTURBING TOPIC THAT CAN't BE SWEPT UNDER THE RUG

- Indie Reader ReviewMONTREAL, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Is Delvin Chatterson a mystery writer, a crusader, or a little bit of both? Perhaps best to characterize the prolific Canadian wordsmith as a storyteller first, committed to engaging readers hungry for a good yarn but also raising awareness when his storyline merits it.That's certainly the case for Chatterson's latest thriller in the Dale Hunter Series entitled BAD BOYS IN BOSTON -- like its predecessors, as well as the next upcoming thriller CRASH LANDING, a sensational mix of crime, corruption, and computers.It's not just an exciting novel about two crime-fighting buddies who are called on to find a missing daughter, but also a cry for help on a disturbing topic not for the weak of heart.In 2022, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received more than 19,000 reports of child sex trafficking from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico which included every type of community: cities, small towns and tribal land. If Chatterson's work in some small way can call attention to the need for more reform to crack down on this horrific trade, so much the better.Thirty years after fighting crime and corruption in the 1980s, Dale Hunter and Frank the Fixer are now drawn into more current criminal activities as they try to rescue a niece kidnapped into sex trafficking and online pornography by Russian gangsters in Boston.Dale and Frank follow a treacherous trail into the dangerous and violent international sex trade that also exposes Frank's tragic family history in Africa and more violent threats closer to home in Montreal.Tough tactics and insider knowledge are required, but more violence and murders cannot be avoided.“Human trafficking,” says Chatterson,“is a horrifying global tragedy. It is driven by consumer demand without concern for the abuse of human rights and without consideration of the profits being made by criminal organizations.”Praise has been pouring in for the Dale Hunter series, and advance buzz for CRASH LANDING is already surfacing."Chatterson's language conveys mayhem with a brevity that practically demands attention. Action sequences are rapid fire and corrosive ... offset by threatening undertones. Chatterson pens crime drama that is fast-paced and involved." --Indie Reader Review"Great read! ... I had to get up in the middle of the night to finish it!" --K. Collins (Canada)"I read this book in one day ... How do I get my hands on his next book?" --M. Heaton (USA)"Amazing! Hooked and thoroughly entertained. .... a captivating author." --P. Malouf (Canada)"I love how the story flowed and the intensity continued to increase ... Keeps you on the edge of your seat. Enjoy the ride! It's a fast one!" --A. Leeber (USA)"Loved it right from the beginning! The passion between the characters had me not wanting to put it down. A definite must read! Looking forward to reading the next one." --J. Moore, Goodreads ReviewerBAD BOYS IN BOSTON is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORDel Chatterson is an experienced writer, entrepreneur, business advisor and cheerleader for entrepreneurs. He has over 30 years of successful business and consulting experience. He is now focused on his writing projects, including the Dale Hunter Series and other works of fiction, while continuing his regular business articles and blog posts for entrepreneurs.Del has also written four editions of two business books and is currently working on his collections of short stories. His first novel in the Dale Hunter Series, No Easy Money, was published in August 2018 and the next two novels, Simply the Best and Merger Maniac, were released in the spring and fall of 2019. Crash Landing is to be released before the end of this year and Whatever It Takes is planned for early 2025.To learn more visit .

