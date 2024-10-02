(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As breast cancer awareness month begins, Promise Fund , a South Florida based non-profit founded by Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, is reaching out to the tens of thousands of women in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties who are uninsured, under insured or have limited or no access to healthcare. The organization, founded in 2018, is dedicated to increasing survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, as well as early detection, treatment, and beyond.

Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, Founder, Promise Fund

A study

out yesterday by the American Cancer Society shows the incidence of breast cancer has risen over the last decade, particularly among those under 50.

According to the study, black women are least likely to be diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and most likely to be diagnosed with late-stage, contributing to disproportionate mortality.

"The lack of early detection, particularly among women of color, is what we are finding here in our community where nearly 100,000 women are uninsured or do not have a medical home," said Ambassador Brinker.

"Many women encounter barriers to screening and diagnosis primarily due to work commitments, childcare, lack of transportation, and fear of the costs," she continued. "We co-locate our Promise Fund Women's Health Program in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which provides access to Patient Navigation, mammography and breast ultrasounds and help women access treatment for cancer if needed. Plus, our dedicated patient navigators are there every step of the way-guiding women through the screening process and coordinating treatment if a cancer diagnosis is made-so no one faces it alone."

To date, the organization has reached 40,335 individuals through outreach and education and has impacted the lives of 10,114 women through access to screenings, diagnostics, and care. Promise Fund's Life Impact in Southeast Florida report shows that on average, 96% of all Promise Fund participants needing a screening mammogram have received it, compared to the going rate of 78% in Florida and 76.3% nationally. The rate is higher than state or national rates. Of those who were diagnosed with breast cancer through Promise Fund screenings, 26% were diagnosed in the late stage, compared with 30.5% in Florida and 31% nationally.

"Early detection saves lives, and we're working every day to make sure we reach our goal of screening 100% of underserved women in our local communities. It's the first and most critical step in ensuring these women get the early care they deserve," said Ambassador Brinker."

ABOUT PROMISE FUND

founded in 2018, is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, as well as early detection, treatment, and beyond. To date, they have touched 40,335 through outreach & education and impacted the lives of 10,114 women through access to screenings, diagnostics, and care.

