The Pickle Pad Serves Up A Seven Park Deal

The Pickle Pad, a brand-new franchise concept under the Indoor Active Brands portfolio is multiplying its footprint on the East Coast. The indoor pickleball playground that features Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant, and over 30 gaming options including social and yard games, announced today that they signed a seven-unit franchise deal to bring The Pickle Pad to Richmond, VA, Charlottesville, VA, Roanoke, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Newport News, VA, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Hilton Head, SC.

Avid pickleball player and ambitious entrepreneur, Vikas Kapila, is betting big on the unique offerings of The Pickle Pad. As a seasoned franchisee and longtime consultant, Kapila is combining his background in business development and team leadership with his passion for the sport to embark on a new journey to bring this "eatertainment" arena to communities across the nation.

"During the pandemic, I picked up pickleball and it quickly became my favorite hobby. I was on the court six hours a day and saw a business opportunity that lied in this fast-growing sport." said Vikas Kapila, Multi-Unit Franchisee of The Pickle Pad. "When I found The Pickle Pad, I knew I was ready to go all in because it combines two of my favorite things, pickleball and great food, as well as other social gaming options that provide a variety fun for everyone. This is the type of venue my family would have a blast at, and I can't wait to introduce The Pickle Pad to my hometown of Richmond, VA and beyond."

As a unique indoor pickleball and social gaming experience, The Pickle Pad offers much more than just courts and provides guests of all ages and athletic levels a place to unwind and socialize, making it a diverse investment.

"We are thrilled to kick off our ambitious growth phase with seven new locations in Virginia and South Carolina and look forward to more impactful expansion on the horizon" said Mike Rotondo, Chief Executive Officer of Indoor Active Brands. "It is great to see such passionate trailblazers multiply the brand's footprint. Kapila's interest in the sport and focus on expansion is a representation of the strength of this booming industry and the demand for innovative family entertainment and fitness venues."

As part of the Indoor Active Brands portfolio, The Pickle Pad joins its well-established sister company Altitude Trampoline Park. Brought to you by experts in both the restaurant and indoor activity industries, The Pickle Pad is the perfect place for guests who are looking to play pickleball and those who are relaxing with good company. As The Pickle Pad expands, each location will also feature Crave Social Eatery, where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside.

Indoor Active Brands launched The Pickle Pad's franchising program and recently opened its first location in Tallahassee at 1925 N. Monroe Street. The 27,000-square-foot facility features multiple pickleball courts with casual guest seating, Crave Social Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar, elevated private areas with social gaming as well as multiple indoor green spaces full of exciting yard games for all ages.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchise opportunities or ways to partner on a franchise, contact Kailee Apodaca,

Director of Development, at [email protected] or visit .

About The Pickle Pad:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location also offers Crave Social Eatery, a full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The space is welcoming and offers something for everyone and any skill level. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information about The Pickle Pad visit .

About Crave Social Eatery:

Crave Social Eatery is both a quick and full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The innovative menu offers something for all as it is geared toward light, fresh food that fits an active lifestyle and includes a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks. Beyond the delicious food and beverages, Crave Social Eatery is a fun, welcoming environment where guests can relax and socialize outside of home and work seven days a week. For more information about Crave Social Eatery visit .

About Indoor Active Brands:

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit .



