Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market 2024 To Reach $129.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.4%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The women's health and beauty supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $75.41 billion in 2023 to $83.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, lifestyle changes, preference for natural and organic products, preventive healthcare measures, emphasis on skin health, research and development in nutraceuticals, medical recommendations and endorsements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The women's health and beauty supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $129.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovation in ingredient formulations, expansion of beauty and skincare industry, sustainable and ethical practices, cultural shifts in beauty standards, advanced delivery systems, educational campaigns on women's health.

Growth Driver Of The Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market

Rising disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the women's health and beauty supplements market going forward. Disposable income refers to the amount of money that an individual or household has available to spend or save after income taxes and mandatory deductions have been subtracted from their total income. Rising disposable income enables women to invest in products that enhance their health and beauty, leading to increased demand for supplements that support overall vitality, bone health, and cognitive function.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market Growth ?

Key players in the tem market include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., GNC Holdings Inc., Nature's Bounty, Inc., Bayer AG, Nestlé SA, Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Swisse, Pfizer Inc., Himalaya Wellness Company, Blackmores Limited, Standard Process Inc., FANCL Corporation, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Usana Health Sciences, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BY-Health Co., Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Revital), Oziva, Amway Global Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Coty Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Shiseido Company Ltd., The Clorox Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, The Nature's Bounty Co., The Proactiv Company LLC, Unilever plc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing advanced beauty supplements, such as Activated You Essential Skin Food, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Advanced beauty supplements refer to dietary supplements that are formulated with specific ingredients to address the unique nutritional needs and health concerns of women. These supplements may include vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, collagen, omega-3 fatty acids, and other beneficial compounds.

How Is The Global Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Vitamins, Mineral, Enzymes, Botanicals, Proteins, Omega-3, Probiotics, Other Products

2) By Consumer Group: Prenatal, Postnatal, PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome), Perimenopause, Postmenopause, Other Consumer Group

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Health And Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies And E-Commerce Sites

4) By Application: Beauty, Women's Health

5) By End-Users Age Group: Below 18 Years, 18 Years - 36 Years, 36 Years – 54 Years, 54 Years And Above

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Middle East & Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Market Definition

Women's health and beauty supplements refer to products that are taken by women to improve the intake of the essential nutrients in their bodies and improve their beauty and overall health.

Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global women's health and beauty supplements market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on women's health and beauty supplements market size, women's health and beauty supplements market drivers and trends, women's health and beauty supplements market major players and women's health and beauty supplements market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

