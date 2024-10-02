Iberia-Redhawk JV LLC Awarded Spot On The GSA OASIS+ IDIQ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia-Redhawk JV LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Joint Venture between Iberia Advisory, LLC and Redhawk Administrative Services, proudly announces its selection as an awardee on the GSA OASIS+ (One Solution for Integrated Services Plus) IDIQ, under the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business track. The awarded domains include Management and Advisory (M&A), Technical and Engineering (T&E), and Research and Development (R&D).

is a comprehensive suite of six multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. It offers a five-year base period, with a five-year option term, and is designed to meet federal agencies' growing needs for service-based solutions. This significant award enhances our ability to deliver our recognized professional services to federal agencies across the government.

Ryan Waguespack, Joint Venture Manager, remarked, "This is a major milestone for our Joint Venture and a testament to our commitment to excellence. Applying to OASIS+ was a key part of our strategic plan, and we're thrilled about the expanded possibilities it brings. We're very grateful for Redhawk Administrative Services for their partnership and our contributing vendors for their collaboration and support."

"Redhawk Administrative Services is proud to be part of this important milestone for Iberia-Redhawk JV," said Steve Sick, General Manager at Redhawk. "Being selected for the GSA OASIS+ IDIQ under the SDVOSB track highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional services to federal agencies. This award strengthens our ability to provide M&A, T&E, and R&D support across the industry. We are grateful for our partnership with Iberia Advisory and look forward to continued success under the OASIS+ contract."

