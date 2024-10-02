Notice On Convening An Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of EPSO-G
10/2/2024 9:31:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the initiative and decision of the Board of energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Extraordinary General Meeting of EPSO-G shareholders is convened.
Reasons and purposes of convening the Meeting: election of members of the Audit Committee of EPSO-G.
Agenda of the EPSO-G Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
Regarding the election of members of the Audit Committee of EPSO-G.
The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...
