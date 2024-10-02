Yes, Chef! AGS Is Cookin’ Up A Feast Of Epic Proportions At G2E 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hot Slots, Pig Links, Pitmaster Progressives, and Top-Shelf Shufflers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global gaming supplier AGS (NYSE: AGS or“the Company”) will serve a full-course menu of delectable gaming experiences, including high-performing slot and iGaming content, cutting-edge cabinets, and revolutionary table game innovations at the 2024 Global Gaming (“G2E”) in Las Vegas on October 8 to 10.











Products for Every Space, Games for Every Palate

As AGS continues to evolve and secure its place among the top four slot suppliers in North America, its G2E showcase will highlight its ability to outfit nearly every corner of the casino floor and satisfy every player's appetite. AGS will debut not one, not two, but three form factors from its new Spectra Plus cabinet line: Spectra SL49 +TM, Spectra SL49+TM Premium , and Spectra SL75+TM . The cabinets will be accompanied by AGS' most extensive library of sizzlin' slot content, featuring innovative extensions from its renowned franchise, Rakin' Bacon®: Rakin' Bacon LinkTM , Rakin' Bacon Cash ComboTM , Rakin' Bacon Triple OinkTM , and Rakin' Bacon JackpotsTM .

Additionally, AGS will showcase its latest games on its new three-reel stepper cabinet, RevelTM , and high-performing content for the recently released Spectra UR43TM, Spectra UR43TM Premium, and Spectra UR49TM cabinets.

Serving Up the Best in Table Progressives and Shufflers

G2E 2024 is a landmark year for AGS' Table division as it becomes a full-service progressive and shuffler supplier. AGS will unveil enhancements to its award-winning progressive platforms, including a new sign package for STAXTM and an innovative addition to its industry-leading Bonus SpinTM Xtreme platform, Bonus SpinTM Xtreme for Poker Room s . The new addition, which was recently awarded a '2025 Best Table Product or Innovation' in Global Gaming Magazine's Gaming & Technology Awards, offers flexible progressive configurations to operators and adds the potential for players to win life-changing jackpots in live poker rooms.

Building on the success of the DEX S® single-deck poker shuffler and the Pax S® specialty single-deck shuffler, AGS will preview its latest innovation, the MAX 8TM multi-deck shuffler. MAX 8 can shuffle up to eight decks of cards for shoe games, including baccarat and blackjack, and is designed to fit both sit-down and regular height table games.

AGSi: Bringing the Secret Sauce to Interactive

With a steady stream of chart-toppers and high-indexing content, AGSi has skyrocketed to the top of the interactive supplier charts in North America. AGSi continues to solidify its leading position in the interactive space by consistently releasing high-performing slot games in new categories, including the launch of bespoke content, as well as its first table game, and nearly doubling its content output compared to last year.

AGSi stays ahead of the competition by offering innovative solutions to help its partners generate revenue. This includes successfully executing a year-long, highly publicized campaign to lead the industry in cross-channel game launches, featuring both land-based and online titles such as Rakin' Bacon OdysseyTM, Rakin' Bacon SaharaTM , and three-reel classic slots, Gold Inferno®. AGSi's commitment to data-driven results, coupled with the team's unmatched flexibility and nimbleness, ensures it remains a dominant force in the interactive space.

Check out everything AGS is cooking up in booth 1253! For more information, visit playags.com.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at .

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

...

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

...

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

...

©2024 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All TM and SM notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at