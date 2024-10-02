Cyberrisk Alliance Launches 'Founder Stories,' Highlighting Innovators Shaping The Future Of Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) today announced the launch of“Founder Stories,” a new series that provides a for the leaders behind emerging cybersecurity technologies. Produced by SC and CyberRisk TV, and hosted by Allan Alford, the series offers viewers and listeners an in-depth look at the experiences and insights of cybersecurity company founders.



Each episode features an exclusive interview with a founder of a cybersecurity company, where discussions cover their professional background, the challenges they sought to address, and the technology they developed in response to current security concerns.



“I want to hear from people that have been there and done that,” says Alford, a veteran podcast host and five-time CISO with deep experience in cybersecurity startups.“We've got folks who have taken a brave journey – a bold step – and learned the hard way that there's no way to become a founder without getting beat up. I want to take the learnings from those folks and share them. Maybe some of us can learn from their wisdom and do a little better when it's our turn.”



The series serves as an opportunity for smaller cybersecurity companies to present their narratives directly from their founders, offering insights into the motivations and innovations driving their work.



“CyberRisk Alliance recognizes the importance of staying connected to smaller, emerging technologies and bringing together the entire cybersecurity ecosystem to tackle the challenges of the newest and most current era of technology,” says Marcus Witte, Executive Vice President, CRA Connect.“Founder Stories is our way of highlighting the innovators who are at the forefront of these efforts and giving them a platform to share their unique journeys and insights.”



“At a time when so much focus is being put on the machines and the mathematic models behind technological innovation, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the people at the core of cybersecurity's efforts to counter the new class of threats that is new and emerging,” Witte continues.“We felt that Founder Stories was a great way to do this.”



Founder Stories is designed to highlight the human element within the cybersecurity sector, focusing on the personal journeys and expertise of those at the forefront of technological advancements.



