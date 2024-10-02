DEFA Warmup Now Available In The USA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEFA's Revolutionary Emission-Free Vehicle Pre-Heating & Charging Solution

DEFA, a leading global provider of innovative automotive solutions, is excited to announce that its electrical preheating solution WarmUp is now available across the entire North American automotive market. The introduction to the USA automotive comes on the heels of decades of success in Europe and more than ten years in Canada. With similar benefits to that of a traditional fuel-powered system, this cutting-edge solution is designed to pre-warm vehicles during the cold winter months, while charging the onboard 12V battery year-round. The system relies on existing household electricity alone, and offers significant customer and environmental benefits as a result.

DEFA WarmUp, available through most OE dealerships as an authorized accessory,

consists of an interior heater, engine heater, smart onboard battery charger and Bluetooth App-control.

DEFA WarmUp is a revolutionary emission-free vehicle pre-heating & charging solution.

DEFA WarmUp (CNW Group/DEFA)

"With decades of experience and success in Europe,

WarmUp is a gamechanger for the automotive industry in North America," said Ryan Jarvis, Country Manager, DEFA. "WarmUp's complete heating and charging properties enhance driver comfort and productivity, and it aligns with our commitment to sustainability and vehicle care."

Research conducted in the USA and Europe, concludes that a preheated vehicle has a substantial reduction of harmful emissions compared to cold starts. The Finnish Research Institute, VTT, also revealed a 24% reduction* of fuel consumption with the use of WarmUp . These findings indicate that increased use of electrical charging and heating would have a major impact on human health and the environment, especially in colder climates.

WarmUp ensures comfort and convenience with every use. Key benefits include:

Revolutionizing Winter Mornings

WarmUp provides a warm start and vehicle for customers, and transforms how businesses manage their vehicle fleets during the harsh winter months. By providing a pre-warmed vehicle, this product ensures a comfortable start for drivers, reducing the time spent waiting for the engine and compartment to warm up.

Environmental Benefits

One of the standout features of WarmUp is its positive impact on the environment. Traditional methods of warming up vehicles often involve idling engines, which significantly contribute to air pollution and unnecessary fuel consumption. WarmUp

reduces the emissions of NOx from petrol cars by up to 52% and from diesel cars by up to 38% because it eliminates the need for idling, reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment. Additional data is included [here ].

Enhancing Vehicle Health

In addition to its environmental benefits, WarmUp also supports the health and longevity of vehicles and their batteries. Cold starts can be particularly harsh on engines, leading to increased wear and tear. By pre-warming the vehicle, WarmUp ensures smoother engine starts, reducing mechanical strain and extending the lifespan of critical components.

Innovative Features



Energy Efficiency:

WarmUp is designed with energy efficiency in mind, consuming minimal power while delivering maximum benefits.

User-Friendly Design:

Easy to install and operate, WarmUp is compatible with a wide range of vehicle models. Safety Enhancements:

Pre-warming the vehicle improves visibility by defrosting windows, contributing to safer driving conditions.

DEFA WarmUp Modular Accessories



Available as individual accessories:



DEFA TerminiTM Interior Heater



DEFA Engine Heater DEFA MultiCharger Onboard Charger

WarmUp is available for purchase and install globally through DEFA's network of authorized dealers. Learn more online at defa

About DEFA:



DEFA

is a family-owned Norwegian technology company established in 1946, with employees in seven countries on three continents. For more than 75 years, we have evolved from a local family business to an international charging company, driven by the search for new connections between technology and people. For more information, please visit



*Research findings: VTT Research Institute concluded a up to 24% reduction in fuel consumption and a 71% reduction in harmful emissions the first 20 minutes of driving on days colder than +10. Findings are based on comparison of a cold started car and a car preheated with WarmUp. Another study conducted by researchers at Berkeley and MIT also found that almost all emissions in properly functioning, new vehicles came out immediately after starting the cars when their engines were cold. But once new cars warmed up, they had to be driven 100 to 300 miles to match the levels that came out in the first 30 seconds of the engine turning on.





SOURCE DEFA

