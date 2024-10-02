Preparations Underway For Forthcoming Rain -- Min. Al-Mashaan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan on Wednesday affirmed that preparations were underway to cope with conditions of the upcoming rain season.

Dr. Al-Mashaan, in a statement after a meeting with officials from various competent authorities, affirmed that the ministry's field teams would be prepared and would coordinate with peers from other departments to tackle difficulties that may develop from heavy rain such as formation of ponds at public places.

She urged nationals and residents to ensure cleanleness of the sewers and abstain from littering at public locations to avert clogging of the water sewage pipes.

The meeting involved a team of geologists, officials from the ministries of defense, interior, the civil defense, the National Guards, Kuwait Fire Force, Kuwait Municipality, the civil aviation authority, the ministries of electricity, water, education, Kuwait Oil Company, the National Petroleum Company and the housing and road authorities. (end)

