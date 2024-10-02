Cybermaxx And Carahsoft Partner To Enhance The Government’S Cybersecurity Measures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powerful MDR Solutions Now Available to Public Sector Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberMaxx, LLC , a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, and Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyberMaxx's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry-leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“With the continually evolving threats in today's digital landscape, it is imperative that Government agencies – including State and Local Governments, Educational institutions and Healthcare organizations – ensure their systems are well managed and secured against attacks,” said Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberMaxx.“CyberMaxx supports SLED and Healthcare entities with the specialized services they need from MDR providers. We're excited to partner with Carahsoft to ensure the Public Sector is fully prepared to counteract all cyber threats.”

CyberMaxx addresses the growing demand for combined defensive and offensive solutions with its next-generation MDR solution, MaxxMDR and associated MDR Bundles. MaxxMDR strengthens users' defenses by leveraging insights from CyberMaxx's offensive, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) and threat research services. In addition, CyberMaxx's comprehensive cybersecurity offerings assist organizations in meeting industry standards and regulatory requirements, ensuring that agencies protect their data while remaining compliant with relevant laws and standards​​.

“Public Sector agencies, especially SLED and Healthcare organizations, are increasingly the target of cyberattacks, making it more important than ever to effectively assess, monitor and manage their cyber risks,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft.“With the addition of CyberMaxx to Carahsoft's portfolio, we can supply our Government customers with unparalleled MDR capabilities. We look forward to collaborating with CyberMaxx and our reseller partners to help the Public Sector strengthen their cyber resilience and secure their digital assets.”

CyberMaxx services are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR24702 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 590-6510 or ... ; or view this complimentary webinar panel discussion,“Cutting Through the Marketing Noise for MDR Vendor Selection.”

CyberMaxx, LLC., founded in 2002, is a tech-enabled cybersecurity service provider headquartered in New York, NY. Through a comprehensive set of services CyberMaxx empowers customers to Assess, Monitor, and Manage cyber risk and stay ahead of emerging threats. CyberMaxx serves over 400 customers providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions For Government here .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

